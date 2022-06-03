Glazer Capital LLC Takes $480,000 Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGVCU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

