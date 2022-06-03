Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMYS stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

