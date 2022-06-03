Glazer Capital LLC Trims Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOAC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 801,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.
Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.
