Glazer Capital LLC Trims Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOAC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 801,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.