Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.17. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

