Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $33.50 at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

GLNG opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $11,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

