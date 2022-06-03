Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

