Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WD-40 by 107.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.20. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $279.98.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

