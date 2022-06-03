Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,442 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $168.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $156.53 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

