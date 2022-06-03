Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,817 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

