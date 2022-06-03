Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 32 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,621 shares of company stock worth $17,596,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.70 and a 200 day moving average of $350.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

