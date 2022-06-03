Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 844 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

