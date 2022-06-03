Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.43 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

