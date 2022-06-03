Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

SHW opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

