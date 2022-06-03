Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,198 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

