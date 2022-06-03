Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.99 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

