Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP opened at $102.88 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.65 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.