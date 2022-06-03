Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $6.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $317,176,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 659,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,213,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

