Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

