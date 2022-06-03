Gridcoin (GRC) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $18,777.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 441,116,721 coins and its circulating supply is 410,463,688 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

