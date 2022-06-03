Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 9,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.