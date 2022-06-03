Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BOK Financial worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.