Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $259.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

