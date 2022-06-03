Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $266.75 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.04 and a 200-day moving average of $327.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

