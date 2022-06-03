Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

