Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

