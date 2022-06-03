Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $449.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.11. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

