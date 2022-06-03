H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.17.

FUL stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.60.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.69%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.