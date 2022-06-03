Hacken Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622,198.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $622,198.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.68 or 0.03758124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 725.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00446147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

