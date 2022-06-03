Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

