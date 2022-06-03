Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.