Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Condire Management LP

Condire Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,369,881 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining comprises approximately 0.5% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSE:HMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

