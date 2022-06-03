HC Wainwright Trims NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Target Price to $10.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
NBSE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.80.
About NeuBase Therapeutics (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.