HC Wainwright Trims NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Target Price to $10.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NBSE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.