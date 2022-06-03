HC Wainwright Trims NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Target Price to $10.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NBSE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.