HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of HCI Group worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 183,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HCI Group by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HCI Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.05%.

HCI Group Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.