Head to Head Review: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) versus ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

73.8% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -40.18% -37.85% ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.74% -29.53%

Volatility & Risk

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.69 million ($2.58) -1.79 ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.71 million ($2.21) -1.48

Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIC Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 207.78%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 570.73%. Given ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ORIC Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats Prelude Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has collaboration and license agreement with Voronoi, Inc.; and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.