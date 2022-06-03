HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,437 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,517. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

HealthEquity Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.