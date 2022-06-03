Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00255825 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

