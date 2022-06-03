Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT opened at $11.23 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $441.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.