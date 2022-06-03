Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1,250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 188,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,559 shares of company stock worth $36,795,861. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

