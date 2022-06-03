Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $139.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,559 shares of company stock worth $36,795,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.