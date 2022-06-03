Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 8th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

HPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

