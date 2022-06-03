Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $20,538,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

