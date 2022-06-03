Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

HPE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 164,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

