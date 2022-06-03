Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.