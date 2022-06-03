Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

