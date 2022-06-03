HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III Sells 82,966 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DINO opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

