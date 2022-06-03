Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

HIBB stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $660.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

