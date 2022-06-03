Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

