Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $8.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 1,415,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

