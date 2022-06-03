Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lowered by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.28% of Hologic worth $52,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

HOLX stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

