Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 30th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 61,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 744.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 54.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

