HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 135,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,132,812. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 387,889 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

