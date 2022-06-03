HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

HPQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 147,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,132,812. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,908. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

